/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Easter egg celebration rescheduled

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, March 31. 2021
Due to inclement weather Sunday, the drive-thru Easter egg celebration at Summers Field Park was rescheduled. The event is now set for Friday, April 2 from 6-7 p.m.

Cars will enter on Houston Street from College Drive and slowly circle the park, stopping at each station. No foot traffic will be allowed. Have your Easter basket ready and outside the car window and candy will be delivered to you.

Four local churches are teaming up to make this event happen. They are First Baptist, First Methodist, Antioch Baptist and New Life Anointed Ministries.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette