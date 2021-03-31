LC soccer rolls over Monticello

The LC soccer teams rolled past Monticello on the road last Tuesday in their only matches of the week. Friday’s contests at Washington County were postponed until to Monday due to weather.
In the opener, the Lady Trojans blasted the ‘Canes behind a hat trick from Deshunna Bowles. Kaylah Grammer and Alaina Cato had two goals each for LC. Vanessia Byrd, Maci-Lauren Lanier and Mackenzie Sherritt each had a goal for Lamar in the rout.
In the nightcap, the Trojans hung on for a 4-3 win. Justin Brannan had two goals and an assist. Josh Moore had a goal and two assists. Michael Hernandez added a goal while Daniel Navarro was credited with an assist.
Junior Varsity:
The JV girls won the JV Trojan Cup tournament that began Thursday and finished up over the weekend. LC topped Harris County 4-2, Oglethorpe County 8-0 and Jones County 9-0 to take the title.
The Trojan JV went 1-2 in tourney action.
Freshman Cara Bishop of the #6 LC Lady Trojans pursues a ball near the end line during a recent match at the LC soccer complex. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
