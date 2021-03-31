Former legislator dies in fall from cliff

Former state legislator John Carlisle, who lived with his wife Carole on their farm off Camp Road at the Lamar-Pike line, died Tuesday after falling of a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean in California.
Carlisle and his son-in-law were hunting predators on a winery property when the accident occurred.
From the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office:
Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Public Information Capt. Greg Van Patten has confirmed that just before 4 p.m. a gentleman “slipped and fell about 60 feet into the ocean and died" near Albion, a small community on the Mendocino (California) County coast.
Van Patten said the man was from out of state and was visiting the area with family “staying at a rental on the bluff.”
Scanner traffic indicated first responders were called to the scene at approximately 3:58 p.m. (Pacific Time). Agencies that were called to respond to what was called the “Shore Incident” included the Mendocino Water Unit, the Coast Guard, and Reach air ambulance.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
