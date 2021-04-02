Jeanelle Goggans Miller, age 79 of Barnesville, passed away at The Coliseum Park Hospital Wednesday evening March 31, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born Wednesday September 3, 1941 in Barnesville, GA to the late Maxwell Anderson & Geraldine Bedsole Goggins.
She was a graduate of Gordon Military School and received her BSN from Salem College in WV and a Master’s Degree in Nursing from WV Wesleyan. She was employed as the Associate Director of the McIntosh Trail Community Service for the State of Georgia. Jeanelle was a member of The Aldora United Methodist Church and a former longtime member of Pine View Baptist Church where she served as pianist for many years. She enjoyed her butterfly garden, cooking for others, she loved gardening particularly raising irises and day lilies.
Jeanelle is survived by her husband; Edward Lee Miller, son & daughter in law; Roger Jr. & Deborah Hollandsworth, daughter and son in law; Vicki & Glenn Forsyth, grandchildren; Ryan Hollandsworth, Emily & Patrick McLaughlin, Evan Hollandsworth, Matthew & Ashley Forsyth, Andrew & Becky Forsyth great-grandchildren; Scarlett, James, Taylor and Jordan. She is also survived by her sister Maxine Gibson and her daughters Angelyn and Mary.
Funeral Services for Jeanelle Goggans Miller will be Saturday April 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Aldora United Methodist Church in Barnesville with Sherry Studderd officiating. The body will lie in state for two hours immediately prior to the service. The Family will receive friends Friday April 2, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Church which is located at 170 Aldora St, Barnesville GA.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Miller family.