Mr. Henry L. Murphy, 65, of Barnesville, transitioned on Wednesday March 31 at his residence. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday April 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Pastor Jimmy Lyons will of ciate. Visitation was held on Monday April 5, 5-7pm.
Mr. Murphy leaves a legacy that will live on in the hearts of his loving wife, Mrs. Albertine W. Murphy of Barnesville; a daughter, Mrs. Demetria (Elliot) Cherry of Barnesville; sons, Mr. Henry L.(Kari) Murphy Ferdina Beach Florida and Mr. Jerrell Murphy (Pia) of St. George, Ga.; five grandchildren; sisters, Ms. Ruby Lee Andrews and Ms. Mary Louise Murphy, both of Barnesville, and Ms. Mildred Murphy of Thomaston; a step-sister, Ms. Pauline Jones of Forsyth; brothers, Mr. Lloyd (Sharon) Murphy Sr. of Jonesboro; a step- brother, Mr. Berry Powell of California; sisters and brothers- in-law, Mr. Winfred (Robyn) Lavelle, Man- teca, CA; Mr. Morris Williams, Grif n, GA, Ms. Linda Lee, Ft. Worth, TX, Ms. Rosalene Murphy, Barnesville, GA and Ms. Shirley Matthews, Grif n, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many devoted friends at the Barnesville Recreation Department will all miss his presence.