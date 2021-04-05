/Unitedbank
Henry L. Murphy

Monday, April 5. 2021
Mr. Henry L. Murphy, 65, of Barnesville, transitioned on Wednesday March 31 at his residence. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday April 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Pastor Jimmy Lyons will of ciate. Visitation was held on Monday April 5, 5-7pm.

Mr. Murphy leaves a legacy that will live on in the hearts of his loving wife, Mrs. Albertine W. Murphy of Barnesville; a daughter, Mrs. Demetria (Elliot) Cherry of Barnesville; sons, Mr. Henry L.(Kari) Murphy Ferdina Beach Florida and Mr. Jerrell Murphy (Pia) of St. George, Ga.; five grandchildren; sisters, Ms. Ruby Lee Andrews and Ms. Mary Louise Murphy, both of Barnesville, and Ms. Mildred Murphy of Thomaston; a step-sister, Ms. Pauline Jones of Forsyth; brothers, Mr. Lloyd (Sharon) Murphy Sr. of Jonesboro; a step- brother, Mr. Berry Powell of California; sisters and brothers- in-law, Mr. Winfred (Robyn) Lavelle, Man- teca, CA; Mr. Morris Williams, Grif n, GA, Ms. Linda Lee, Ft. Worth, TX, Ms. Rosalene Murphy, Barnesville, GA and Ms. Shirley Matthews, Grif n, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many devoted friends at the Barnesville Recreation Department will all miss his presence.
