Ms. Betty L. Phinazee 60, of Hampton, formerly of Barnesville, transitioned on Monday, March 29, 2021 in the Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Graveside services were held on Monday April 5, 2021 in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor James C. Marable officiated. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville has been entrusted with all professional services.
Ms. Phinazee leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Ms. Shekendall Flewellen of Barnesville, Ms. Kemberly Merritt of Griffin and Ms. Tina Merritt of Hampton; two sons, Mr. Gerald Flewellen of Barnesville and Mr. Herman (Tequillia) Flewellen of Milner; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; five sisters, Mrs. Janet (Charlie) Sullivan of Milner, Mrs. Nycula (Jessie) of Roberta, Mrs. Geraldine (James) Shannon of Forsyth, Mrs. Delores (Horace) McClarin, and Ms. Shelia Linder all of Barnesville and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends who will all cherish her memory.