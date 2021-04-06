/Unitedbank
Early runoff voting underway this week

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, April 6. 2021
Early voting in the April 13 special election runoff to choose a new chief magistrate is underway. Ballots may be cast through Friday, April 9 at the elections board office in the county annex.

Due to the quick turnaround from election day to the runoff, there is only one week of advance voting. Hours are 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-5 p.m. daily.

The runoff pits Paul Kunst against Jeff Mason, the top two finishers in the March 16 special election.
