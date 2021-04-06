John Carlisle

John Reid Carlisle died March 30, 2021 in Mendocino County, California. The son of Henrietta Brewer Carlisle and Ernest Franklin Carlisle, Jr., he was born on March 8, 1942 in Griffin, GA.
A lifelong resident of Griffin, he attended Spalding County public schools. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1964, where he had met Carole, the love of his life. He was a letterman and President of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He graduated from University of Georgia School of Law in 1967.
After graduation, he returned to Griffin. He practiced law and served in the Georgia General Assembly from 1972-1978 and again from 1992-1993. After he left the legislature, he was instrumental in the founding the Georgia Civil War Commission to protect battlefields as open spaces.
John was as devoted to his community as he was to his family. He established Plant The Future to beautify Griffin city streets with new trees and to preserve the town he loved. He also founded Honor Our KIA, an organization that pays tribute to the fallen military service members from Spalding County. He developed several residential and commercial real estate projects throughout the county including The Dairy, Griffin’s first gated community. Most recently, he restored the former Coca-Cola bottling facility into retail and office space.
An adventurer at heart, John travelled the world with Carole and his family and they spent a year living in Oxford, England to broaden their daughters’ horizons. Their love of travel led them to share, own and operate Thomas Travel and Classic Adventures. Wherever they travelled, John passionately photographed their adventures. Behind the lens, he was able to see and capture the very best in people.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Carole Conniff Carlisle; daughters Flynn Carlisle Livingston and Christine Carlisle Odom (John); grandchildren Carole Reid Livingston, Michael Cole Livingston, John “Jack” Calhoun Odom and Catherine Carlisle Odom; sister Henrietta Carlisle Herrick; sister-in-law Catherine Bramlett Carlisle; nieces, nephews and his very special companions Banjo and Cuba.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abundant Life Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 1223, Griffin, GA 30224.