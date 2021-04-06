Bill Denson, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Bill was born in Macon, Georgia, where he grew up and attended Lanier Senior High School, graduated from Emory University, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and then continued his education at the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee. Upon graduation he began his optometry career in Atlanta, Georgia, where he practiced, until he returned home and served the community that he loved. His early retirement allowed him to follow his passions of nature and wildlife.
Bill’s greatest joy was spending time at his farm. His love of nature is best exemplified by his passion for his farm (D-Farm) and being a caretaker of its abundant gifts. Bill was awarded “Conservationist of the Year 2004,” by Central Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District.
As an avid hunter he traveled the world, including Alaska, Canada, South America, New Zealand, Australia and Africa, all while connecting with local communities during his adventures. He generously shared the life lessons he learned along the way with those closest to him. One of a kind, never in doubt, and his spirit will carry on with those that loved him.
Bill was the youngest child of John W. Denson and Charlotte D. Denson, sibling of Billie D. Sanders, L.A. (Buddy) Denson, Jean D. Speed and Elaine Denson. Survivors include Terrie Denson, Jack Speed, Jr., Donna Hinds and Allan Sanders, Jr. He is also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews.
Bill’s wishes were to spend eternity on his farm, so his ashes will be spread there at a later date, amongst a small gathering of family and friends.