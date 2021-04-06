********************
NOTICE:
This story and photo(s) are under copyright. They may not be republished or disseminated in any form or format - including social media - without explicit permission.
*********************
Deputies from the LCSO raided the Trojan Tire operation next to Circle K (Flash Foods) Tuesday afternoon and made an arrest. Lt. Chad Payne reported the investigation had been ongoing for months and was tied into last week's bust on Stafford Ave.
Rick Moss, 56, was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and operating a business without a license. Additional charges are pending.
A second male at the scene was detained, questioned and later released.
A female was cuffed and taken to jail to make a statement.
The raid took place just after 3:30 p.m. The tire shop is tucked in behind the convenience store located at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Hwy. 36 West.
Rick Moss was arrested during Tuesday's raid at Trojan Tire. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Meth bust at Trojan Tire
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks