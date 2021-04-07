Community rallies around 12-year-old stroke victim

Isabella Chambers’ Saturday began like any other day May 13. She was at Red Hawk Park in Henry County to watch her little brother Caspian play in a baseball tournament. Someone noticed Isabella on the ground and an ambulance was summoned.
As it turned out, Isabella had suffered a pediatric stroke. She was taken to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta where she was stabilized. Three days later, she was transferred to Emory where surgeons successfully removed a blood clot from her brain.
She was sent back to Egleston where she remains. Izzy is now paralyzed on the right side of her body from head to toe. She cannot speak and faces years of treatment and therapy.
Isabella is the granddaughter of Christine Moore and the late Thomas Moore of Lamar County. She and her parents, Justen and Stephanie Chambers, lived with the Moores until Izzy was nine. Izzy goes to Monroe County Middle School where Justen is a teacher.
Izzy’s family has gathered considerable knowledge over the last few weeks about pediatric strokes. They are far more common than most people realize - as common as pediatric brain tumors. They plan to work to increase awareness of pediatric stroke as a result of Izzy’s journey.
An account has been established at United Bank to help with Izzy’s medical bills which are exorbitant. You can donate at any bank branch. There is also an online funding page for Izzy at gofundme.com organized by her uncle Kenny Potts.
Additionally, a big yard sale will be held to benefit Izzy Saturday, April 10 at the United Bank parking lot in downtown Barnesville. To donate items or get more information, call Potts at 678.673.9585.
