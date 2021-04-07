/Unitedbank
Jordan McIntosh (6) of the LCMS Trojans flexes as he celebrates his second goal of the match during a 7-0 win over Jones County at the LC soccer complex April 1. Smiling along with him is defender Broxton Lanier (7). The Trojans are 10-1-1 and atop the division standings as the regular season winds down. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

LCMS Trojans atop MGMSAL standings

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Wednesday, April 7. 2021
The LCMS Trojans notched three wins last week to run their record to 10-1-1. Coach Chaz Ellerbee’s squad is atop the Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League standings with two games left to play in the regular season.

On March 29, the Trojans topped ACE 4-0 behind two goals from Axel Garcia. Caleb Miller added a goal and an assist as did Kaden Carter.

Hayden Cherry also had an assist while Aiden Romero recorded 12 saves in goal for the Trojans.

On April 1, LCMS got two wins over Jones County. The Trojans rolled in game one 7-0. The second match was to play out the final 28 minutes of a match postponed the previous week by lightning with the local up 1-0. LCMS won that match 3-1.

Miller finished the day with six goals while Jordan McIntosh had two. Carter and Garcia had single goals. Carter added two assists as did Garrison Selph. Cherry Markiviyon Dugger, Tanner Garvin and Cameron Bloxham each had one assist for LCMS.

In girls action, the Lady Trojans slept through the first 15 minutes of the match with ACE and trailed 3-0 before closing the gap to 3-2 late in the game but the comeback fell short. Ava Lonberg had both goals for the locals while Chelsea Roberts had three saves in goal.

On Thursday, the Lady Trojans ripped Jones County behind a five-goal, breakout performance from sixth grader M’Kenzie Smith. Lonberg and Ella Bleu Leverett had single goals for LCMS. Ava Bushby had two assists while Roberts had one save in goal.

LCMS is off this week for spring break. They play at Fort Valley April 12 and host Monroe County April 15. The top four teams advance to the playoffs April 17 at Monroe County.
