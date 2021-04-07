The LCMS Trojans notched three wins last week to run their record to 10-1-1. Coach Chaz Ellerbee’s squad is atop the Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League standings with two games left to play in the regular season.
On March 29, the Trojans topped ACE 4-0 behind two goals from Axel Garcia. Caleb Miller added a goal and an assist as did Kaden Carter.
Jordan McIntosh (6) of the LCMS Trojans flexes as he celebrates his second goal of the match during a 7-0 win over Jones County at the LC soccer complex April 1. Smiling along with him is defender Broxton Lanier (7). The Trojans are 10-1-1 and atop the division standings as the regular season winds down. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
LCMS Trojans atop MGMSAL standings
