A 45-year-old man is still on the run after shooting his estranged wife in the right shoulder after catching her in bed with another man here March 18. The shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. in a mobile home at Lot 22 of Bedsole’s Trailer Park off Trice Road.
Alvis Thomas allegedly tore out an air conditioning unit and got inside the trailer.
A verbal altercation ensued and Christian Thomas was shot with her own Ruger 9 mm. handgun. The male with Thomas, Demarco Markell Price of Stockbridge, fled to a nearby trailer and called for help. He was unhurt.
If you have knowledge of the whereabouts of Alvis Thomas, call the LCSO at 770.358.5159. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Shooting suspect still on the run
