Lamar County voters go to the polls today to cast ballots in the special election runoff to fill the post of chief magistrate judge which was vacated last year by the death of Judge Karen Rhyne Henson.
The two candidates remaining in the race are Paul Kunst and Jeff Mason.
Polling places throughout the county are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Light turnout is expected.
In the five-day advance voting period last week, Lamar elections supervisor Anita Reid and her staff welcomed 630 advance voters. They also mailed out 120 absentee ballots of which 92 had been returned at press time Monday.
For up-to-the-minute election results tonight, monitor barnesville.com.
Runoff today: Polls open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
