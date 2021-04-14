/Unitedbank
/Eedition
LC’s Justin Brannan and his teammates close out the regular season this week with two home matches.

Soccer playoff picture comes into focus this week

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Wednesday, April 14. 2021
UPDATE: Both LCMS teams defeated Ft. Valley Monday. The Lady Trojans won 9-0 while the Trojans prevailed 6-3. In varsity action Tuesday, the Lady Trojans topped ACE 4-0 while the Trojans held on for a close 3-2 win.

For some time, the soccer program has been the most successful program for Lamar County athletics and that trend continues this season as all four of the system’s soccer teams are in line to qualify for postseason play. Barring bad weather or COVID issues, the last matches of the regular season are this week for the varsity and middle school teams.

Due to two weeks of inactivity, the varsity Lady Trojans dropped to #7 in the Class AA rankings. They had been ranked #6 for several weeks. LC is 9-3 overall and undefeated in Region 3AA action at 7-0. Meanwhile, the Trojans have not cracked the Top 10 but they have clinched the region crown and the #1 playoff seed that goes with it. They are 6-4-1 overall and 5-1 in region action.

Lamar hosts ACE tonight for non-region matches. The Trojans travel to winless NE Macon Wednesday for a make-up game Wednesday. NE Macon dropped its girls team earlier this season. Bleckley County is here Friday for the final region battles of the regular season for both teams. Home matches begin with girls’ action at 5:30 p.m.

The Lady Trojans can clinch the region crown with a win over the #8 Lady Royals (12-2, 6-1). Lamar won in Cochran earlier this year by a 7-3 score.

The Trojans will host a first round playoff game April 21. The Lady Trojans begin postseason play at home April 22.

The LCMS teams also close out the regular season this week. They traveled to Fort Valley Monday and host Monroe County Thursday. First touch for the girls match is set for 5 p.m. with boys action to follow at about 6:15 p.m.

Going into Monday’s match, the Trojans were atop the division standings at 10-1-1. Monroe is 8-1-1. The two teams tied 4-4 earlier in the season in a match played in Forsyth.

The Lady Trojans were 8-3-1 and in third place in the division behind Henderson (13-0) and ACE (10-2) prior to Monday’s match.

The tournament style playoffs will be held Saturday at the MP soccer complex in Forsyth with the top four teams making the field.

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette