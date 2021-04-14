UPDATE: Both LCMS teams defeated Ft. Valley Monday. The Lady Trojans won 9-0 while the Trojans prevailed 6-3. In varsity action Tuesday, the Lady Trojans topped ACE 4-0 while the Trojans held on for a close 3-2 win.
For some time, the soccer program has been the most successful program for Lamar County athletics and that trend continues this season as all four of the system’s soccer teams are in line to qualify for postseason play. Barring bad weather or COVID issues, the last matches of the regular season are this week for the varsity and middle school teams.
Due to two weeks of inactivity, the varsity Lady Trojans dropped to #7 in the Class AA rankings. They had been ranked #6 for several weeks. LC is 9-3 overall and undefeated in Region 3AA action at 7-0. Meanwhile, the Trojans have not cracked the Top 10 but they have clinched the region crown and the #1 playoff seed that goes with it. They are 6-4-1 overall and 5-1 in region action.
LC’s Justin Brannan and his teammates close out the regular season this week with two home matches.
Soccer playoff picture comes into focus this week
