Cook teams have rolled in, set up and the smokers are lit. So is the party.
The music cranked up at 5 p.m. as did the community cook-off in which locals are vying to win cash for turning in the best wings, dessert or Bloody Mary.
The musical lineup includes Caleb Anthony, Wes Robinson and Jesse Dickinson and The Furloughs. All music will be performed at the stage near the United Bank drive-thru windows off Greenwood Street.
Saturday is all about the barbecue as teams from around the Southeast try to turn out the best pork loin, pulled pork and ribs.
For more information, call the chamber of commerce at 770.358.5884.
The Furloughs will headline Friday night's free concert.
Updated: BBQ & Blues is smoking
