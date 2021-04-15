After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, BBQ & Blues is back with a vengeance and the fun starts at 5 p.m. Thursday with the After Hours kickoff event at United Bank. There will be food, beverages and a chance to meet cook team members and Georgia BBQ Association representatives.
Cook teams will roll in Friday with a cook team meeting set for 5 p.m. The smokers will go all night. The music cranks up at 5 p.m. as does the community cook-off in which locals can try to win cash for turning in the best wings, dessert or Bloody Mary.
The musical lineup includes Caleb Anthony, Wes Robinson and Jesse Dickinson and The Furloughs. All music will be performed at the stage near the United Bank drive-thru windows off Greenwood Street.
Saturday is all about the barbecue as teams from around the Southeast try to turn out the best pork loin, pulled pork and ribs.
For more information, call the chamber of commerce at 770.358.5884.
The Furloughs will headline Friday night's free concert.
BBQ & Blues kicks off tonight!
