Doyle Ray Bryan, age 88, of Milner, Georgia passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab in Jackson, Georgia.
Mr. Bryan was born in Laurens County, Georgia December 14, 1932. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Oscar and Fannie Lou Wood Bryan; sisters Lillian Bryan Mullis, Vera Bryan Knight; brothers: James Bryan, Julian Bryan, Billy-Fred Bryan, Donald Bryan and Harold Bryan.
Doyle retired from Miller Milling formerly known as Dixie Portland and was a member of Rock Springs Church in Milner, Georgia. Doyle was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His hobbies included gardening, hunting, fishing and doing any outdoor activities. He was an avid fan who was present at all his children’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s sports events. Mr. Bryan always enjoyed being with people and was known for his hugs.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Oneita Lord Bryan, children: Bonnie McBroom (late Hillery), Brenda Bottoms (Jimmy), Erwin Bryan (Pam); brother Woodie Bryan and sister, Faye Bryan Huddleston. He was the grandfather of Brian Abernathy (Shelley), Amy Matthews (Brent), Todd McBroom, Luke Bryan (Macy), Logan Bryan and Lane Bryan. Step grandchildren include James Bottoms (Marissa), Jeremy Bottoms (Ju) and Josh Bottoms (Jen). Great grandchildren include: Austin Adamson, Alex Abernathy, Ashton Abernathy, Butler Matthews, Bonnie Kate Matthews, Parker McBroom and Hayes McBroom.
Visitation for Doyle R. Bryan will be Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Rock Springs Church. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be at 3:00 pm at the Church. Dr. Benny Tate and Reverend David O’Steen will officiate. Interment will follow at Lamar Memory Gardens.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
