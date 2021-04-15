Mr. Jeffrey Keith Morris, age 64, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Mr. Morris was born on Wednesday, September 26th, 1956 in Griffin, Georgia. He was the son of John and Bessie Morris, also of Barnesville. He worked locally in construction for many years, building many homes in the area, and was also an employee of Balamo Building Supply in Barnesville before retiring.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Catherine Morris Taylor.
Keith is survived by two daughters, Mary Beth Mitchell and Rebecca Lauren Mitchell; son-in-law Jeffrey Allen Mitchell; grandson Preston Thomas Harp; two granddaughters, Ryleigh Grace Mitchell and Ava Reese Mitchell, and nephew Brian Klaassen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 755 Community House Rd. Barnesville, GA, from 2:00 – 5:00 pm on Saturday, April 24th.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the American Cancer Society in Jeffrey Keith Morris’ name @ https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html, or to Southern Grace Hospice @ https://www.southerngracehospice.com/donate
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron, Georgia is serving the Morris family.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please go to https://www.rooksfuneralhome.com