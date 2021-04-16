/Unitedbank
Kaden Carter (1) and his Trojan teammates will battle for the Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League title Saturday in Forsyth. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

LCMS soccer teams in playoff Saturday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Friday, April 16. 2021
The playoff picture cleared Thursday for the LCMS soccer teams after matches with Monroe County at the LC soccer complex.

The Trojans rolled to a 4-0 win and are the tourney's #1 seed. They battle #4 seed Upson-Lee Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Mary Person soccer complex in Forsyth. A win would propel them to the title match at 5:30 p.m. against the Ace-Monroe County semifinal winner.

The Lady Trojans played poorly Thursday and tied Monroe County 0-0. LCMS is the #3 seed and plays #2 ACE at 11:30 a.m., also in Forsyth. A win would put them in the final against the winner of the first round match between Henderson and Upson-Lee at 4 p.m.
