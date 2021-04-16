The playoff picture cleared Thursday for the LCMS soccer teams after matches with Monroe County at the LC soccer complex.
The Trojans rolled to a 4-0 win and are the tourney's #1 seed. They battle #4 seed Upson-Lee Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Mary Person soccer complex in Forsyth. A win would propel them to the title match at 5:30 p.m. against the Ace-Monroe County semifinal winner.
The Lady Trojans played poorly Thursday and tied Monroe County 0-0. LCMS is the #3 seed and plays #2 ACE at 11:30 a.m., also in Forsyth. A win would put them in the final against the winner of the first round match between Henderson and Upson-Lee at 4 p.m.
Kaden Carter (1) and his Trojan teammates will battle for the Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League title Saturday in Forsyth. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
LCMS soccer teams in playoff Saturday
