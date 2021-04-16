The LC soccer teams close at the regular season tonight when the Bleckley County Royals come to town.
The #7 ranked Lady Trojans (10-3, 7-0) face off with the #8 Lady Royals (12-2, 6-1) at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Trojans topped Bleckley on the road in Cochran May 12 by a score of 7-3.
The Trojans battle the Royals in the boys match beginning at 7:30 p.m. Lamar (10-4-1, 8-1) is unranked but has clinched the Region 3AA title. LC topped Bleckley (8-8, 4-5) 3-1 in the the previous matchup.
Trojan supporters are asked to wear red to tonight's matches to show support for the teams.
LC's Alaina Cato (8) moves past a defender during a 4-0 win over ACE Tuesday night here. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Red-out, #7 vs. #8 at soccer complex tonight
