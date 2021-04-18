Robert “Bob” Leland Wines, Jr., 79, of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 7, 2021. Bob was born on December 29, 1941, in Ocala, Florida, to Robert Leland Wines, Sr., and Adean Evans Wines.
He attended Gordon Military High School and Gordon Military College in Barnesville, Georgia, where many of his classmates became lifelong friends. He also attended the University of Southern Mississippi and obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1966.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Bobbye Lynn Wines and Maryanne Nowlan (Michael), his granddaughter Harper Rae Nowlan, his mother, Adean Evans Wines, and Mary Wines, and Laurie Williams. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Leland Wines, Sr.
The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a celebration of life service starting at 4:00 pm at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Chapel, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd.
Arrangement By Hiers-Baxley Funeral Homes, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171.