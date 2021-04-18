Both the LC Lady Trojans and Trojans have won Region 3AA soccer titles and will host playoff games here this week.
The Lady Trojans (11-3-0, 8-0) will host Swainsboro (8-9-1, 6-6) Thursday. A win would send LC to round two when they would host the Johnson-Thomasville winner on April 28.
The Trojans (11-4-1, 9-1) host Vidalia (7-9, 6-6) Friday. A win would propel them to round two where they would welcome the Oglethorpe County-Fitzgerald winner on April 29.
Match times have not been set. Monitor barnesville.com for updates.
The #7 Lady Trojans celebrate after defeating #8 Bleckley County to clinch the Region 3AA title here Friday night. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
