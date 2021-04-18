/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The #7 Lady Trojans celebrate after defeating #8 Bleckley County to clinch the Region 3AA title here Friday night. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Soccer playoff action here this week

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Sunday, April 18. 2021
Updated: 9 hours ago
Both the LC Lady Trojans and Trojans have won Region 3AA soccer titles and will host playoff games here this week.

The Lady Trojans (11-3-0, 8-0) will host Swainsboro (8-9-1, 6-6) Thursday. A win would send LC to round two when they would host the Johnson-Thomasville winner on April 28.

The Trojans (11-4-1, 9-1) host Vidalia (7-9, 6-6) Friday. A win would propel them to round two where they would welcome the Oglethorpe County-Fitzgerald winner on April 29.

Match times have not been set. Monitor barnesville.com for updates.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette