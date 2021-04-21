The 2021 BBQ & Blues Festival came to a close Saturday night with highly positive feedback from cook teams and music fans.
Veteran participant Bob Parker was among those singing the event’s praises. “I have been coming to Barnesville for a long time. Back in its FBA days, I both judged and cooked for many years. This was the most memorable and fun time I’ve had. Y’all did a great job,” Parker said.
Matt McDaniel of The Furloughs wowed the BBQ & Blues concert crowd with several Pink Floyd covers, including 'Have a Cigar', Friday night. The Furloughs were touted prior to the concert as ‘the best band you never heard of’ and they delivered a blistering performance.
BBQ & Blues gets rave reviews
