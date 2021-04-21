Giant yard sale planned to benefit Hope Tree Ministires

By Kay Pedrotti
Hope Tree Ministries and Food Bank will hold its first-ever community yard sale on Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ritz Park in downtown Barnesville next door to the Post Office.
Volunteers are working now to collect donated items from “anyone and everyone,” said Hope Tree director Brother Jimmy Fambro. The sale will have “the best prices on all items,” he added. Suggestions for donations include small working appliances, clothing, shoes, dishes, pots and pans, school supplies (notebooks, pencils, pens, etc.), books, art works, small furniture and chairs, CDs and DVDs, home décor items, lamps, tools, sports and fishing equipment.
“In other words,” said Fambro, “anything that’s taking up space in your house and someone else could use it. We also can use more volunteer workers. All proceeds will go to Hope Tree to continue ministering to people in need in our community.”
For questions or to arrange to bring donations to the Food Bank at College and Carleeta Streets, call 678-603-7268, or 678-972-2457.
