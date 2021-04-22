A female pedestrian was hit by a train in downtown Barnesville Thursday morning.
UPDATE: The victim, Nancy Butts, was in critical condition and in ICU as of Friday morning, according to al Moltrum of BPD.
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Nancy Butts of Barnesville. She was flown to Atlanta Medical Center.
There were a freight train and a single switching engine in the area of the crossing near the First Baptist Church playground. According to witnesses, the woman waited for one to pass, crossed and then was hit by the other which she apparently did not see.
A landing zone was set up off Veterans Parkway near Grove Street and the woman was lifeflighted to a trauma center.
The incident, which occurred just before 8 a.m., remains under investigation. Avoid the area.
