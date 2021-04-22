/Unitedbank
Updated: Pedestrian hit by train downtown; victim identified

Thursday, April 22. 2021
Updated: 2 hours ago
A female pedestrian was hit by a train in downtown Barnesville Thursday morning.

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Nancy Butts of 420 Zebulon Street in Barnesville. She was flown to Atlanta Medical Center.
There were a freight train and a single switching engine in the area of the crossing near the First Baptist Church playground. According to witnesses, the woman waited for one to pass, crossed and then was hit by the other which she apparently did not see.

A landing zone was set up off Veterans Parkway near Grove Street and the woman was lifeflighted to a trauma center.

The incident, which occurred just before 8 a.m., remains under investigation. Avoid the area.

More to follow...

