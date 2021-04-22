Mr. Ronald Edward Brazas, Sr., age 80, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Ron was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Friday, June 14, 1940 to the late Frank Brazas and the late Claire Valentino Brazas. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Susan. Ron grew up in Billerica, Massachusetts and graduated Essex Aggie where he began his love of dairy farming and cattle judging. At 17, Ron entered the United States Army where he served as a helicopter mechanic from 1957-1960.
After completing his military service, Ron moved to middle Georgia where he began farming and made his home for the next 55 years. Ron was a Christian who would always describe himself as friend of the Lord his savior. He raised a family and was a loved father, brother, grandfather, and friend to many in his more than 50 years in middle Georgia. In addition, Ron was also a hotrodder, cowboy, cattleman and master tinkerer which he pursued right up to his final days. Ron was intelligent and bold, never afraid to share his opinion (whether requested or not). His lively personality will truly be missed by those that knew him well.
Ron is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie & Matthew Stoller; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim & Millie Brazas and Ron Jr. & Nicole Brazas; daughter, Hollie Brazas; grandchildren, Rob Bacon, Erica Stoller, Adam Stoller, Monroe Clinton, Cena Maeve Johnson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan & Ginger Brazas and Ken & Donna Brazas.
A memorial service for Ron Brazas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home in Barnesville, GA.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive Barnesville, Georgia is serving the Brazas family.