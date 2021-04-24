The LC soccer teams both notched round one wins in the GHSA Class AA state soccer tournament and will advance to round two.
Ethan Popham drove home a PK with time running out in the second 10-minute overtime Friday night to lead the Trojans to a 3-2 win over Vidalia. LC (12-4-1) will host Fitzgerald (11-6) Thursday. Match time will be announced later.
The Lady Trojans turned in a lackluster performance Thursday but got two late goals to top Swainsboro 4-2. #7 LC (12-3) will host Thomasville (13-3) Wednesday. Again, the match time has yet to be decided.
Lamar's Mason Bushby (5) works against the Vidalia keeper in the box during Friday's night's thrilling, double overtime win. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Trojans, Lady Trojans advance in state soccer tourney
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks