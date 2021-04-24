/Unitedbank
Lamar's Mason Bushby (5) works against the Vidalia keeper in the box during Friday's night's thrilling, double overtime win. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Trojans, Lady Trojans advance in state soccer tourney

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Saturday, April 24. 2021
The LC soccer teams both notched round one wins in the GHSA Class AA state soccer tournament and will advance to round two.

Ethan Popham drove home a PK with time running out in the second 10-minute overtime Friday night to lead the Trojans to a 3-2 win over Vidalia. LC (12-4-1) will host Fitzgerald (11-6) Thursday. Match time will be announced later.

The Lady Trojans turned in a lackluster performance Thursday but got two late goals to top Swainsboro 4-2. #7 LC (12-3) will host Thomasville (13-3) Wednesday. Again, the match time has yet to be decided.
