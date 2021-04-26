Mr. Danny Nathaniel Landers, age 73, of 114 Ingram Road, Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at WellStar North Fulton Hospital.
Danny was born on Tuesday, July 29, 1947 in Zebulon, Georgia to the late Paul Frank Landers and the late Ellis Smith Landers. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Landers; and a son-in-law, Timothy Skelton. Danny was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the City of Barnesville with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his yard.
Danny is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen Gordy Landers, children, Travis Landers, Lesia Skelton, Tammy & Clayton Driskell; grandchildren, Brittany Connell, Kimberly Skelton, Brian Skelton, Megan Martin, and Haley Driskell; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Larry Landers; sisters and brother-in-law, Ann & Charles Skelton, Patsy Storey, Debra Bunn, and Wanda Bunn; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Danny Landers will held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Landers Family Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday from 2:00P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Landers home, 114 Ingram Road, Barnesville, GA. To make an online condolence, please visit www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Landers Family.