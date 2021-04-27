A fundraiser will be held for Isabella Chambers Saturday, May 1 at the old Dollar General Parking lot at 128 Westgate Plaza behind Waffle House in Barnesville. Events include a doughnut sale, yard sale and a hot dog/hamburger lunch for $6.
Kenny Potts is leading the effort to raise funds for Izzy.
Krispy Kreme doughnut orders must be in by 2 p.m. Thursday. Regular glazed doughnuts are $9. Others are $10 per dozen.
Izzy, 12, suffered a stroke May 13 and is paralyzed on the entire right side of her body.
For more information, call Potts 678.673.9585.
Isabella Chambers
Another Isabella fundraiser on tap Saturday
