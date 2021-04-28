Wednesday marks the 10 year anniversary of the killer tornado that ripped through the community in the wee hours of April 28, 2011. The tornado and the great flood of 1994 are the two biggest disasters in Lamar County’s modern history.
The twister swooped in just before 1:30 a.m. not long after TV weather reports indicated the threat was over. It passed over a lake off McCard Lake Road in Pike County then touched down near the intersection of Piedmont and Turner Bridge roads, cutting a path of devastation before lifting back off around High Falls Lake in southeast Butts County. The squall line spawned a second twister that caused heavy damage in the Sunnyside area of Spalding County.
Chloe (left) and Patti Gunter walk through the chest-high broom sedge that now covers the Gunter compound off Grove Street. The area was devastated by a killer tornado in the wee hours of April 28, 2011. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Killer tornado: Ten years after
