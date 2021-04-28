Sweet 16 soccer action starts today

Both the LC Trojans and Lady Trojans have reached the Sweet 16 round of the GHSA Class AA state soccer tournament and host games starting today.
The Lady Trojans host #8 Thomasville (13-3) today. First touch is set for 5 p.m. at the LC soccer complex.
Thomasville’s Lady Dogs are the #2 seed from Region 1AA. Two of their three losses were to #4 Fitzgerald. The other was to Deerfield-Windsor.
The winner of Wednesday’s match will move on to the Elite 8 to take on the Bremen-Fannin County winner. Bremen (16-2-0) is ranked #1.
The Trojans (12-4-1) will host Fitzgerald (11-6) Thursday. First touch is set for 6:30 p.m. at the LC soccer complex. Neither team is ranked. LC is the top seed from Region 3-AA. Fitzgerald is the #2 seed form Region 1-AA. They topped Oglethorpe County 3-1 in round one.
The winner of Thursday’s match will face the Bremen-Model winner in the Elite 8 round May 5. The Bremen boys, like the girls team, are ranked #1. Model is unranked.
Fitzgerald beat Dodge County 5-1 Feb. 4. LC split two games with Dodge during the regular season.
LC's Madison Smith (19) makes a run during the Lady Trojans' first round win over Thomasville. In the background is defender Ally Bloxham (18). (Photo: Walter Geiger)
