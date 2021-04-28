The Lamar County Trojans will join their female counterparts in the Elite 8 after posting a hard-fought 3-2 win over Fitzgerald Thursday night here.
Both teams will face Bremen and plans are in the works for a doubleheader next week. Monitor barnesville.com for details and updates.
Against Fitzgerald, LC got first half goals from Chip Crawford, Josh Moore and Justin Brannan and held on late as the Purple Hurricane roared back. Jackson Callaway had several critical saves in the net for Lamar as the game wound down.
This will mark the first time LC has placed two teams in the Elite 8.
The LC Lady Trojans (13-3) punched their ticket to the Elite 8 round of the GHSA Class AA state soccer tournament Wednesday with a 5-1 win over Thomasville (13-4) at the LC soccer stadium.
The visiting Bulldogs got a goal off a Lamar defensive lapse in the first five minutes before the Lady Trojans roared back.
Freshman Samiya Smith had two goals and drew a foul in the box that led to LC's first goal - a PK successfully converted by fellow freshman Cara Bishop. D.D. Bowles and Alaina Cato also had single goals for Lamar.
The Trojans get their chance to join the Elite 8 party Thursday when they host Fitzgerald (11-6). First touch is set for 6:30 p.m. at the LC soccer complex. Neither team is ranked. LC is the top seed from Region 3-AA. Fitzgerald is the #2 seed form Region 1-AA. They topped Oglethorpe County 3-1 in round one.
The winner of Thursday’s match will face the Bremen-Model winner in the Elite 8 round May 5. The Bremen boys, like the girls team, are ranked #1. Model is unranked.
Fitzgerald beat Dodge County 5-1 Feb. 4. LC split two games with Dodge during the regular season.
(Top) Chip Crawfpord bangs home a goal in Thursday night's playoff win that sent the Trojans to the Elite 8. Lamar's Aniya Barron battles for a ball during Wednesday's big playoff win. (Photos: Walter Geiger)
Updated: On to the Elite 8 x 2: Trojans win!
