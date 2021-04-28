The LC Lady Trojans (13-3) punched their ticket to the Elite 8 round of the GHSA Class AA state soccer tournament Wednesday with a 5-1 win over Thomasville (13-4) at the LC soccer stadium.
The visiting Bulldogs got a goal off a Lamar defensive lapse in the first five minutes before the Lady Trojans roared back.
Freshman Samiya Smith had two goals and drew a foul in the box that led to LC's first goal - a PK successfully converted by fellow freshman Cara Bishop. D.D. Bowles and Alaina Cato also had single goals for Lamar.
The Trojans get their chance to join the Elite 8 party Thursday when they host Fitzgerald (11-6). First touch is set for 6:30 p.m. at the LC soccer complex. Neither team is ranked. LC is the top seed from Region 3-AA. Fitzgerald is the #2 seed form Region 1-AA. They topped Oglethorpe County 3-1 in round one.
The winner of Thursday’s match will face the Bremen-Model winner in the Elite 8 round May 5. The Bremen boys, like the girls team, are ranked #1. Model is unranked.
Fitzgerald beat Dodge County 5-1 Feb. 4. LC split two games with Dodge during the regular season.
Lamar's Aniya Barron battles for a ball during Wednesday's big playoff win. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
On to the Elite 8
