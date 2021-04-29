Mrs. Barbara “Bobbie” Sue Baylor Ard, age 83, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Bobbie, previously of Riverdale, Georgia, was born on Sunday, September 26, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Barton Baylor and the late Eva Baylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Philip Dewitt Ard, Sr. and by her sister, Peggy Maddox. Bobbie was a homemaker, and through her Christian faith, a dedicated member of Lilla Memorial Baptist Church. Much of her enjoyment came through working in her yard, planting flowers each spring, and writing in her journals.
Bobbie is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Philip & Misty Ard, Tim & Becky Ard, and Scott & Tammy Ard; grandchildren and their spouses, Megan & Justin Fort, Brie & David Harrison, Kylie Ard, Bryant & Shailyn Ard, Hannah Ard, Caroline Ard, Kevin Ard, Jason Ard, Amy Ard; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Fort, Oliver Fort, Reeves Harrison, Ellis Harrison; brother and sister-in-law, Sam & Gail Baylor; sister and brother-in-law, Kathey & James Mann.
A funeral service for Bobbie Ard will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Lilla Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Rex Kessler Officiating. Interment will follow at Lilla Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive Barnesville, Georgia is serving the Ard family.