Mr. Joel Edward White, age 59, of Lamar County, GA, passed way on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his residence. Joel was born in Griffin on March 31, 1962. He was the son of the late Douglas White and Mary Catherine White.
Joel was a fun, loving and strong man who loved fishing, golf and football.
Joel is survived by his daughters and son-in-laws, Brandy and Tony Turner of Griffin, Jae and Gilbert Watson of Gray, GA, Melanie and Sam Mimes of Gray, GA; grandchildren, Madison and Tripp Bostwick, Macie White and Peyton Simmons; brother and sister and their spouses, Allen and Claire White and Mary Lyn Cagle. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
There will be a small memorial gathering at his home place Saturday, May 8, 2021 for family and friends from noon to 4 p.m.