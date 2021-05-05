/Unitedbank
National Day of Prayer observance is Thursday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, May 5. 2021
The annual National Day of Prayer observance is set for Thursday, May 6 at 12:10 p.m. at the gym at First Baptist Church. The event is sponsored by the Lamar County Ministerial Association.

Multiple pastors and others are on the program.

They include Peter Banks, Greg Burrell, Nancy Dadd, Na’toya Fletcher, Wilma Hastings, Karen Mitcham, Jeff Morgan, Craig Ogletree, Steve Pattison, Carson Selph, Maj. Paul Stinson, Kevin Thomas, Jute Wilson and Charles Glass.

Lunch will be available for a donation to the ministerial associations help the needy fund.

For more information, call 770.358.2353.
