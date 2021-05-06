Annette Duckworth Parse

Annette was a loving, kind, and a precious treasure to family and friends alike. Known as Mom, Grandma, and Grandma Great she spent her entire life devoted to the ones she cherished and loved the most. Annette’s legacy, imparted to her children, is reflected in her fierce work ethic, her strong commitment to family, and her desire to live responsibly. Annette was a member of Christ Community Lutheran Church, Ridgefield, WA.
Annette was born in Milner, GA, the daughter of Roscoe Bonnyman Duckworth and Frances Sterne Duckworth Kennedy. She was one of six children including Louise Wilson (deceased), Julian Duckworth (deceased), Delia Howard (deceased), Doris Duckworth (deceased), and a surviving sister, Edwina Leverett of St. Cloud, FL.
Annette was truly a daughter of the south and would keep her southern roots long after she had left the region. The syrupy sound of her southern accent and her infectious laugh always warmed the hearts of those with whom she conversed.
In 1950, Annette and her family moved to Richmond, CA, where she spent many years raising her family and working for the telephone company as an operator and supervisor. In 1965, Annette married Walter Parse, the love of her life. Together they moved to Vancouver, Washington in 1968, and in 1977 she retired from the telephone company. Walt and Annette shared a beautiful life together.
Widowed in 1996, Annette filled her life connecting with and loving her huge family. She was always ready to celebrate birthdays, weddings, and new babies. She also continued the snow-bird excursions to Yuma, AZ, begun together with Walt. And her home in Vancouver was a place to relax for more than 51 years. Annette’s life was truly a life well lived.
In the completion of her full life, Annette is survived by her sons, Craig (Mimi) White, Simpsonville SC, Paul (Kathy) White, Vancouver, WA, and daughter Robin White, Las Vegas, NV. Annette was preceded in death by beloved son Mario White, and is now reunited together in heaven. Adding to Annette’s legacy are the beautiful 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren that she loved so much.
In the closing of Annette’s full, earthly life, we embrace the memories of this woman of integrity, service, and sacrifice who enriched the lives of all who knew her. Now, after a long life, one month short of 94 years, she is in the arms of Jesus. We will all miss her more than words can convey, but she will always live on in our hearts.
A Celebration of Annette’s life will be at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2700 E. 28th St., Vancouver, WA. Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Those wishing to honor her memory are encouraged to make donations to the Ray Hickey Hospice House 2112 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98661.