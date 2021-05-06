Carol Morris English, age 77 of Milner, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at Macon Medical Center.
Carol was born in Milner, Georgia on December 25, 1943. Her father Willis Cantrell Crawford, her mother, Myrtle Francis Mangham Crawford, her husband, Larry English, brother, Bobby Crawford, sister, Francis Ellis, and granddaughter, Nicole Dunn, all preceded her in death. She retired from Margie Brinkley’s Tax Service.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Lonnie Dunn; grandson, Jeremy Dunn; sister, Geraldine Norman of Bakersfield, California; sister, Gwendolyn Davis of Augusta, Georgia; sister, Dorothy Ann Dye of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; sister, Marlene Alford (Sam) of Milner, Georgia and Susan Allen of Sugar Hill, Georgia.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday May7, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Plainview Baptist Church in Griffin. Reverend Buster Dockins will officiate. Interment will follow in Westwood Gardens.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 West McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family in honoring the life of Carol Morris English by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.