Ms. Donna Michelle Kennington Parker, age 59, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, May 06, 2021 at Wellstar Spalding Hospital.
Ms. Parker was born on Wednesday, October 04, 1961 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the Daughter of the late Robert Wayne Kennington. She was a hard worker and loved her Lord. Michelle was a member of the New Life Baptist Church.
Michelle is survived by daughter, Delaney Parker; mother & father, Charlene & Roger Hollandsworth; granddaughter, Amiah Charlene Willis; sisters & brother-in law,Valerie & Mike Panchian; brother, Brian Kennington; several nieces & nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews, and her dog, Pocket.
A memorial service for Ms. Michelle Parker will be held at a later date.
