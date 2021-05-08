/Unitedbank
Nancy Butts

Updated: Woman hit by train has died

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Saturday, May 8. 2021
Updated: 16 hours ago
Nancy Butts, who was struck by a train while on her morning walk in downtown Barnesville, April 22, died early Saturday morning at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, according to her husband Don. She was 66.

"It was her wish that there be no funeral or memorial service and I will honor that wish. People wanting to can send donations to Doctors Without Borders or the Dolly Goodpuppy Society in Nancy's name," Don Butts said.

She is also survived by a son, Evan.




