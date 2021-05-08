Nancy Butts, who was struck by a train while on her morning walk in downtown Barnesville, April 22, died early Saturday morning at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, according to her husband Don. She was 66.
"It was her wish that there be no funeral or memorial service and I will honor that wish. People wanting to can send donations to Doctors Without Borders or the Dolly Goodpuppy Society in Nancy's name," Don Butts said.
She is also survived by a son, Evan.
Nancy Butts
Updated: Woman hit by train has died
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks