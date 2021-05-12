Milner man arrested in Monroe County

A 35-year-old Milner man was arrested by Monroe County deputies after fleeing an attempted traffic stop on a yellow dirt bike.
Cpl. Tyler Rodgers was dispatched to Willis Circle at about 10:45 p.m. May 1 after a loud music complaint and reports of reckless dirt bike riders. He encountered two dirt bikes, one yellow and one red.
The bikes split up with Rodgers pursuing the red one. The driver wrecked and fled on foot to Forsyth Garden Apartments. Police in the area spotted the yellow bike and Rodgers identified the rider who fled on it.
Andrickes Jamall Roussaw went to jail charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, tail light violation, headlight violation, passing in a no passing zone, reckless driving, no helmet, no brake lights, no turn signals and no horn.
