/Unitedbank
/Eedition

LC announces 2021 football schedule

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Wednesday, May 12. 2021
The 2021 football schedule for the Lamar County Trojans has been finalized. It will be the first season under new head coach Travis Ellington.

The action begins with a home scrimmage with Manchester Aug. 6 followed by a second scrimmage with Upson-Lee here Aug. 13.

The regular season begins with a trip to Pike County Aug. 20 followed by a trip to Crawford County Aug. 27. Jackson is here for the home opener Sept. 3 with Pacelli coming to town Sept. 10.

Following an off week, LC hosts Washington County Sept. 24 then goes to SW Macon Oct. 1. Bleckley County visits Trojan Field Oct. 8 followed by a trip to Dodge County Oct. 15. Monticello is here Oct. 22. Following another off week, LC closes the regular season at NE Macon Nov. 5.

All games and scrimmages kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette