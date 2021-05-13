Nancy Butts died on May 8, 2021 as a result of injuries suffered when she was hit by a train while walking in Barnesville on April 22, 2021.
Nancy was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 21,1955. She graduated from Duke University with an AB in religion in 1977. After moving to Barnesville Nancy enrolled in the Emory University School of Medicine Physicians’s Associate program, but ultimately left the program to pursue her childhood dream of being a writer.
She went to work as a reporter and editor for the Herald Gazette where she won several statewide awards. She published two young adult novels, a non-fiction book on writing, as well as numerous articles. Nancy was a long-time instructor for the Institute of Children’s Literature, and collaborated on a number of projects with educational publishers. She also had a number of private clients for whom she served as editor, cheerleader, and friend. She was one-time winner as a contestant on Jeopardy.
Nancy loved Newfoundland dogs and was almost never without one.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Don; her son, Evan; her mother, Betsy Cobbledick; and sisters, Mary Ann Bennett, Jill Bill and Cory Springer.
Those wishing to honor Nancy can send donations in her name to Doctors without Borders or the Barnesville chapter of the Dolly Goodpuppy Society.
Nancy Butts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks