The Lamar County High School Class of 2021 will graduate during commencement exercises set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Trojan Field. Up to 176 students could receive diplomas from superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson and LCHS principal Dr. David Boland, depending on test results.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
After the processional, keynote addresses will be given by valedictorian Ryla Traylor and salutatorian Saffron Abreu. Dr. Wilson will present the graduation address.
Class president Connor Gotell will welcome parents and guests. Treasurer Tessa Bateman will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Historian Keitrye Parlier will outline the Class of ’21’s highlights.
School board chairman Danny Turner will also address the graduates.
After the diplomas are distributed, class vice-president Talaijah Murphy will deliver closing remarks which will be followed by the recessional.
The individual grads are saluted in our special graduation section inside this issue of The Herald Gazette.
Donna Flournoy/File
LC Class of 2021 marches Saturday
