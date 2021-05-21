Kathy Joyce Saint, age 63, passed away recently at her home in Mt Zion, Georgia after a brief illness. Kathy was born on August 30, 1957 in Forsyth, Georgia.
While a young child, Kathy moved with her family to Carrollton, Georgia.Kathy attended Carrollton City Schools and was a graduate of Carrollton High School. After graduation, Kathy went to the University of West Georgia, where she earned a Bachelor’s of Education degree with an emphasis in Business Education. After earning her Bachelor’s degree, she continued her education, earning Master’s and Specialist Degrees in Business Education. Kathy spent her entire career working as a legal secretary in Atlanta, Georgia, primarily for the law firm Fortson and White, until her retirement in 2017.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents: Her father, James Gordon Saint, and her mother, Peggy Joyce Davis Saint. She is survived by her sister, Faye Saint McIntyre and her husband, Jim McIntyre; her brother, James Saint and his wife, Julia Folsom Saint; and her two nephews, James Robert Saint and Michael Joseph Saint.
There will be a graveside service for the family at Lamar Memory Gardens in Barnesville, Georgia at the time of interment, which will be determined at a later date.
The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Neva Lomason Regional Library in Carrollton, Georgia.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.