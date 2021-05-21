Mrs. Renate Viel Crummie, 84, of Thomaston, died Tuesday, May 18, at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin, GA. A private family graveside funeral was held in South View Cemetery.
Mrs. Crummie was born in Heilbronn, West Germany, on March 2, 1937, to the late Fredrick and Karoline Nothdurft Viel. She moved to Thomaston in 1956 after marrying Oscar C. Crummie, Jr., during his military service. Mrs. Crummie was employed by Thomaston Mills, William Carter Company in Thomaston and Barnesville, and was a homemaker. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church.
Mrs. Crummie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by four sons: Fredrick (Debra) Crummie of Barnesville, GA; Eric Crummie of Barnesville, GA; George (Dana) Crummie of Russellville, AL; and Rollo (Connie) Crummie of Statesboro, GA; eight grandchildren: Charles Crummie and Ryan Crummie, both of Barnesville, GA; Joshua Crummie of Macon,
GA; Emili (Micah) Fleming and Patrick Crummie, both of Alabama; Nicholas Crummie of Thomaston, GA; Kristin (Calvin) Eslinger of Richmond Hill, GA; and Adam Word of Statesboro, GA; and one sister of Germany. Ten great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, and beloved neighbors on Oak Ridge Drive also survive.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Wounded Warrior Project, 1349 West Peachtree St., Ste. 1800, Atlanta, GA 30309 or to The 700 Club. Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements.