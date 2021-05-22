/Unitedbank
Cedric Johnson breaks out the dance moves after receiving his diploma Saturday morning at Trojan Field (Photo: Walter Geiger)

They're done!

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Saturday, May 22. 2021
The LC Class of 2021 closed out their high school careers Saturday morning at Trojan Field with a sometimes solemn, sometimes raucous commencement exercise.

The gathering was the largest here since the pandemic shut things down in March 2020 as a nearly packed house 'shook down the thunder' for the newly-minted grads.
