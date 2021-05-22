The LC Class of 2021 closed out their high school careers Saturday morning at Trojan Field with a sometimes solemn, sometimes raucous commencement exercise.
The gathering was the largest here since the pandemic shut things down in March 2020 as a nearly packed house 'shook down the thunder' for the newly-minted grads.
Cedric Johnson breaks out the dance moves after receiving his diploma Saturday morning at Trojan Field (Photo: Walter Geiger)
They're done!
