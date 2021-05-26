Property tax assessments were mailed out May 17 by chief appraiser Jeannie Haddock and her staff. Many saw increased valuations due to the booming housing market.
Many homes are selling quickly at values at or above asking price. Those prices impact property valuations.
Those wishing to appeal may do so via letter or by e-mailing [email protected] Correspondence must include the reason for the appeal, a value and the property owner’s appeal option.
Appeals can be based on denial of homestead exemption or a special use exemption, uniformity or value. The appeal options are an appeal to the board of equalization which can lead to superior court, arbitration over value or an appearance before a county hearing officer.
For more information, call the tax assessors office at 770.358.5161.
Tax appeals due by July 1
